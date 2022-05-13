IPL 2022: Virender Sehwag jumps into Devon Conway's DRS controversy during CSK vs MI clash

Virender Sehwag jumped into DRS controversy during CSK vs MI clash

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has jumped into the DRS incident which took place on Thursday during the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. CSK opener Devon Conway was given LBW out, and he couldn't opt for a DRS review because there was a power cut in the stadium.

CSK fans were in disbelief after watching first Conway, and later Robin Uthappa go out without having the chance to review with dismissals. Almost rubbing salt on CSK's wounds, DRS became functional just one ball after Uthappa's dismissal.

Sehwag meanwhile, has opined that the DRS incident put Chennai Super Kings at a 'disadvantage', and that a generator should've been used in such cases.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Sehwag said, "It was astonishing that DRS was unavailable due to power cut. It's such a big league that a generator can be used. Whatever software there was, that could have been run with power generated through backup. This is a big question for the BCCI."

The veteran further added, "What will happen if there is a power cut? Is the generator only for stadium lights and not for the broadcasters and their systems? If the match was happening then DRS should definitely have been used. Or DRS should not have been used in the entire match because this was a disadvantage for Chennai. If Mumbai were batting first then they would have suffered."

MS Dhoni's CSK needed a win to ensure their passage into the playoffs, but their crunching defeat by 5 wickets all but ended their campaign. It has been a season of disappointment for the four-time champs, who succumbed to their ninth defeat of IPL 2022.

Conway had been one of CSK's most consistent batters in the lead up to the match against Mumbai, but the manner in which he was given out, can be deemed a controversial call.