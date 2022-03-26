Virat Kohli REVEALS why he has 'butterflies in stomach' ahead of IPL 2022 - Details inside

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will undergo the dawn of a new era, as Faf du Plessis will lead the franchise instead of Virat Kohli in IPL 2022. Kohli, who had announced his decision to step aside as RCB's skipper last year, recently revealed why he had 'butterflies in his stomach' ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

With the cash-rich league slated to kick off on Saturday, Kohli shared a picture of himself, gearing up for the 15th edition of IPL.

Interestingly, the 33-year-old will be playing this season only as a player for RCB for the first time since 2013. That nonetheless, doesn't mean that Kohli doesn't feel intimidated by the league's return.

Taking to Twitter, the former Indian skipper shared two pictures of himself, in RCB colours as he gears up for their opening game against Punjab Kings on March 27, Sunday.

"Heading into matchday weekend. All the buzz and excitement of IPL in the air. Love this anticipation and butterflies in the stomach before the tournament starts," wrote Kohli on Twitter on Saturday.

Heading into matchday weekend. All the buzz and excitement of IPL in the air. Love this anticipation and butterflies in the stomach before the tournament starts. pic.twitter.com/sJLWVsOGQI — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 26, 2022

