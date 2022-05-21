'You're wearing Orange Cap what do you want to ask me': Virat Kohli recalls hilarious chat with Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler and Virat Kohli

After two months of hard work, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has entered its last week, before a team will be crowned a champion. Jos Buttler, the man who has smashed tons in the IPL, currently sits with the Orange Cap. On the other hand, Indian 'Run Machine' Virat Kohli, has had the most forgetful season so far.

After getting dismissed for a least three ducks, Kohli returned to form against top placed team Gujarat Titans (GT) where he smashed 54-ball 73.

The star Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter, who has had a mediocre IPL season, revealed how he had a laugh at his own lean patch during a conversation with Rajasthan Royals' (RR) opener Jos Buttler.

While chatting with Harbhajan Singh on Star Sports, Kohli had said, "Jos Buttler came to me, after the Rajasthan Royals match and said I want to ask you something and I told him that you're wearing the Orange Cap what do you want to ask me, I am not able to make runs - and we had a laugh about it."

The former RCB skipper, talking about his form, said he's actually going through the "happiest phase" of his life. Kohli, who has not scored a hundred in competitive cricket for nearly three years, refused to believe that the drive has faded away.

"I'm actually in the happiest phase of my life. I am not finding any self-worth or value in what I do in the field. I'm way past that phase. This is a phase of evolution for me," Kohli said.

"... Not to say that I don't have the same drive, my drive will never die down. The day my drive goes away, I'll not be playing this game."

"But to understand that some things are not controllable, the only controllable you have are things that you can work towards, which is working hard on the field and in life as well and from that point of view, I feel that I am in the most balanced space that I have ever been and I am happy with who I am and how I am leading my life," he further added.

Currently, he and his team are relying on the result of the clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC). If Mumbai wins their last game in the league, it would help RCB enter the Playoffs.

However, if DC wins the clash, the Rishabh Pant-led side and RCB both will be sitting on 16 points, but the positive Net Run Rate (NRR) that Delhi has will see them enter the top 4.