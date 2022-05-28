IPL 2022: Virat Kohli pens emotional message for RCB fans after losing to RR in Qualifier 2

Virat Kohli shared a post on Twitter with a montage of photos

All hopes held by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans were crushed after they lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Qualifier 2.

RCB's star batter Virat Kohli, who had a forgetful season, was dismissed for just seven runs during RCB's seven-wicket defeat to RR at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

READ | 'Not the Virat Kohli we know': Virender Sehwag on 'mistakes' RCB batter made in IPL 2022

The former RCB skipper took to social media to pen an emotional post for their fans. He thanked the "12th Man Army" and the management for their continuous support.

"Sometimes you win, and sometimes you don't, but the 12th Man Army, you have been fantastic, always backing us throughout our campaign. You make cricket special. The learning never stops. A big thanks to the management, support staff and all the people who are part of this amazing franchise. See you next season," Kohli captioned the post with a montage of photos.

A big thanks to the management, support staff and all the people who are part of this amazing franchise. See you next season @RCBTweets #PlayBold (2/2) May 28, 2022

Talking about Kohli's innings, as a whole, he scored 341 runs in 16 matches at an average of 22.73 and a strike rate of 115.99.

He has been struggling to regain his form and many critics including former India head coach Ravi Shastri said that the 'Run Machine' should take a break from the sport.

After talks, the batter has been rested for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa. The series will begin on June 9 and KL Rahul will lead the Men in Blue in the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma, who has also been rested after a poor outing during the ongoing IPL.

Both top players will return to the squad for the one-off Test against England, which will be played between July 1-5 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.