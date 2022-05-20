IPL 2022: Virat Kohli's half-century leads RCB to a comfortable 8 wicket victory against GT

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 20, 2022, 06:28 AM IST

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis

A blistering half-century by chase master Virat Kohli guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to a convincing 8 wickets win against table-toppers in their IPL 2022 match at Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday. With this victory in the must-win encounter, RCB leapfrogged Delhi Capitals for the fourth spot on the Indian Premier League 2022 table with 16 points against their name.

Royal Challengers still need Delhi Capitals, who have a superior net run-rate than them, to lose their final league fixture to Mumbai Indians, to enter into playoffs.

Virat Kohli finally broke out of the funk, with 73 off 54 balls, his highest score this IPL. Skipper Faf Du Plessis scored 44 off 38 balls while Glenn Maxwell finished with a quick 40 off 18 balls.

Batting first, a blistering half-century by Hardik Pandya and quick 34 by David Miller steered Gujarat Titans to a challenging 168/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Pandya smashed 62 runs off 47 balls while Miller played a brilliant quick knock of 34 runs off 25 balls.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 168/5 (Hardik Pandya 62*, David Miller 34; Josh Hazlewood 2-39) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 170/2 (Virat Kohli 73, Faf Du Plessis 44; Rashid Khan 2-32)