IPL 2022: Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to score over 6500 runs in the IPL

Virat Kohli for RCB

Despite having a relatively poor season in IPL 2022, Virat Kohli is a man who always makes the headlines. And today against Punjab Kings, Kohli achieved yet another magnificent feat where he became the first cricketer ever to cross 6500 runs in the history of the Indian Premier League.

A single towards mid-wicket off a Harpreet Brar delivery helped Kohli reach this accomplishment.

Virat Kohli has endured a poor run in this edition of the IPL. Before Friday, Kohli scored only 216 runs at an average of 19.64. Not since 2008, when Kohli scored his runs at an average of 15, has Kohli done so badly in any season of the IPL

Virat Kohli has so far bagged three golden ducks in IPL 2022 including one in RCB's last fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Besides Virat Kohli, only Shikhar Dhawan has scored more than 6000 runs in the IPL. David Warner, who moved to Delhi Capitals this season, is third on the list with 5876 runs while Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is the fourth leading run-scorer with 5829 runs.