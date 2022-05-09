IPL 2022: Umran Malik was specifically targeted by RCB batters, reveals Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga reveals Umran Malik was targeted specifically by RCB batters

Royal Challengers Bangalore came into their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday with a specific plan as they targeted young pacer, Umran Malik. The youngster, who has been one of the shining stars of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season was specifically targeted by RCB batters, according to Wanindu Hasaranga.

RCB defeated SRH by 67 runs on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium, courtesy of their skipper Faf du Plessis' unbeaten knock of 73 runs, combined with a lethal five-wicket spell from spinner Hasaranga.

Umran Malik, on the other hand, was taken to the cleaners by RCB batsmen as he conceded 25 runs in his two-over spell, of which, 20 runs came in the first over itself.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Hasaranga revealed how his side perfectly executed their plan of exploring the pace of Malik, which has been a huge talking point this season.

"He (Umran) bowls fast and bowls much back of the length balls, so our batters, especially on this wicket where there was no bounce, were looking for him. When we scored 20 runs in his first over, that put him under a lot of pressure. That's the plan our batters had in their mind," stated the Sri Lankan all-rounder.

Hasaranga registered figures of 5/18, which helped deflate the Sunrisers Hyderabad chase after RCB had scored 192 in their respective 20 overs. The Lankan spinner was delighted with his contribution against SRH, which helped RCB further cement their grasp on a top-four spot.

"I am very happy with my position in the team. As I said before, I am a wicket-taking bowler so I try to get wickets in the middle overs, which put the opposition under pressure," he added.

With seven wins in 12 matches, RCB have amassed 14 points and they will look to win their remaining two matches against Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans to all-but seal a birth in the playoffs of IPL 2022.