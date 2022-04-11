IPL 2022: Umran Malik bowls the fastest delivery of the season and netizens are impressed, Check out!

Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Gujarat Titans in match 21 of the IPL which is being played at the DY Patil sports academy and Umran Malik has caught everyone's attention during this match with his sheer pace.

Umran Malik, who is playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad this year came to bowl for the team in the 7th over against Gujarat Titans and his first delivery was a bouncer which took Hardik Pandya by surprise and it hit him on his helmet and his first delivery proved that he was going to bowl with full pace.

During his spell, Umran Malik also bowled the fastest delivery of this year's IPL, and that clocked 153 kmph. Watching his bowl with sheer pace, The twitter was in all praise for the youngster. Check out some of the tweets below.

Umran Malik bowled fastest delivery of this season so far - 153 Kmph. Unbelievable pace. pic.twitter.com/98uxcs3oEv — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 11, 2022

If you are just focusing on Umran Malik's speeds, you are missing the point. It is the late movement he is getting along with it that is exciting! — Global Spot League Official (@GlobalLeagues) April 11, 2022

UMRAN MALIK hits HARDIK PANDYA on the helmet first ball, that’s serious speed & then brilliant cover driver by HARDIK & then awesome pull shot April 11, 2022

Umran Malik is the 2nd bowler from Jammu & Kashmir to play in the IPL. He was retained by the SRH ahead of the mega auctions of IPL 2022.