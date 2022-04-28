IPL 2022: Two 'mystery girls' spotted during SRH vs GT match, photos go viral

Kat Kristian and Avantika Sharma got the netizens talking during SRH vs GT match

Often during IPL matches, the mystery girls get netizens talking, and that was the case on Wednesday again, as two ladies got netizens going gaga over them. As Sunrisers Hyderabad clashed with Gujarat Titans, some of the spotlight was stolen by these two 'mystery girls' who had everyone talking.

Many times already this season, 'mystery girls' of IPL have grabbed the spotlight, and during the match between SRH and GT, Kat Kristian and Avantika Sharma, both of whom appeared in reality show Splitsvilla 13, had the netizens talking.

As soon as the cameramen gave the fans a glimpse of Kat Kristian and Avantika Sharma, who came to the Wankhede to watch the IPL match between SRH and GT, their pictures started to go viral on social media.

Netizens couldn't stop talking about the pair, who were also dubbed as the new 'mystery girls' of IPL.

Here's how netizens reacted to the new 'mystery girls':

From the looks of it, Avantika and Kat were seen supporting Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans.

Talking about the match, Gujarat were able to score 22 runs off the last over, as Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia's late hitting helped GT over the line.

Hardik Pandya's team are currently at the top of the table, with seven wins from eight games.