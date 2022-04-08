IPL 2022: Twitterati hail Hardik Pandya for his fiery opening spell against Punjab Kings

Having won the toss and asked Punjab Kings to bat first, Gujarat Titans captain, Hardik Pandya opened the bowling for the team along with the experienced Mohammad Shami. Hardik Pandya came into the bowl in the 2nd over for the team and took the all-important wicket of his counterpart, Mayank Agarwal, and conceded 5 runs.

Hardik Pandya, who came back to this IPL after recovering from a back injury has been hailed on Twitter for his fiery spell, Check out some of the tweets by Gujarat Titan's fans below.

Hardik pandya has been impressive with his bowling so far.

Love to see him bowl fast

Hope he goes long

Bowling #PBKSvGT #hardikpandya #IPL2022 — Deep Naik (@DeepNai06079937) April 8, 2022

This year, Hardik Pandya is not just hailed for his bowling performance but people are also liking his captaincy skills and have termed him as the next potential skipper of the Indian cricket team.

If Hardik Pandya impresses the same way in his captaincy style & is fit for next 6-7 years..he's potential candidate for Upcoming Indian Skipper.#IPL2022 #PBKSvGT #HardikPandya April 8, 2022

#Hardikpandya Showing what is leading of the front ...good leadership #GTvsPBKS — Surya (@GoluTheroy) April 8, 2022

Hardik Pandya was released by Mumbai Indians ahead of the mega auction of IPL 2022 and he was among the first 3 players to be drafted by Gujarat Titans in their team. Soon he was announced as the skipper of the Gujarat Titans and so far under his leadership, Gujarat has played 2 games in the IPL and has won both of them.