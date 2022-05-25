IPL 2022: Toss delayed due to rain, RCB to be eliminated if game gets washed out, know why

Toss delayed before LSG vs RCB due to rain at Eden Gardens

Ahead of the Eliminator 1 between Lucknow Super Kings (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, rain has played spoilsport as there was a slight delay in the toss.

The official handle of IPL tweeted to confirm that it has started to drizzle ahead of LSG vs RCB and the ground has been put under covers.

"Update from the Eden Gardens, It has started to rain in Kolkata and the toss is delayed!" read the tweet from IPL's official Twitter handle.

Earlier, there was prediction of rain in Kolkata ahead of the match, but in all likelihood, the Eliminator 1 between LSG and RCB is expected to go through, even if the rain stops after a while.

What do the IPL rules say should the game get washed out?

The possibility of a washout remains extremely unlikely, but should the rain continue to pour, the match will be reduced to five overs for each side. As per the rules of IPL, if five overs cannot be played, then the Eliminator will be decided via a super over.

If the super over cannot be played due to the rain, then the team that finished higher on the league standings will go through as per the rules, which obviously isn't good news for RCB fans, as their team finished in fourth place, with a negative run rate.

While KL Rahul's LSG finished in third place.

The rules of IPL say -

"The number of overs in the playoff match may, if necessary, be reduced so that each side has the opportunity to bat for five overs. For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches, in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on an original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match."

"If the Super Over is not possible the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant play-off match or final."