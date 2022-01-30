IPL 2022: From crowd at stadium to THESE match venues - Know what's in cards for 15th edition of series

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega-auction some weeks away, a lot of preparations and meetings are underway and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has all but decided to host the 15th edition at home. While the COVID-19 situations still continue to haunt India, the BCCI plans to host the cash-rich tournament in the country.

According to a report in the Times of India, the BCCI is contemplating hosting the tournament at four venues in Maharashtra (league stage), and having the playoffs in Ahmedabad.

The Maharashtra venues include the Wankhede Stadium, the Brabourne Stadium, the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune, which will feature 70 matches with two new teams now entering the league from the 2022 edition.

"As of now, the Board is mulling organising the league stage in Maharashtra, and the playoffs in Ahmedabad," a source said according to TOI.

Not just that, the board is even looking to have 25 per cent of the crowd in the stadiums depending upon the COVID-19 situation.

As far as the mega-auction is concerned, according to the press release, a total of 1,214 players have signed up their names for the 2022 auction. The list includes 270 capped players, 312 uncapped players and 41 players from the associate teams.

