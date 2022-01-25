IPL 2022 to be held in South Africa? CSA offers BCCI new hope - Reports

For a third year running, Covid-19 has put a spanner on the plans of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL). IPL 2020 was held entirely in Dubai, while IPL 2021 was held in India, but due to the increasing effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the league was halted and resumed later in UAE.

Regarding the upcoming IPL 2022 season, the BCCI want to host the league entirely in India, but the Covid-19 cloud looms large yet again. As such, Cricket South Africa (CSA) have come forward to give new hope to BCCI, and the top board is seriously considering a plan B if the covid situation continues to worsen in India.

As per reports, UAE remains an alternative for the BCCI, but they have also received a lucrative offer from Cricket South Africa regarding hosting the IPL in the rainbow nation. Discussions are already in place and the CSA have promised BCCI cheaper hotels for players and staff in a bid to lure them.

CSA are planning to organise IPL 2022 in and around the capital city of Johannesburg, where the team bubble could be located. The South African board also plans to reduce air travel by this move, as minimum air travel would reduce the cost of organising the league significantly.

UAE, previously the first choice for IPL was proving to be a little too expensive for franchises due to the Dubai expo. Moreover, as per the plans of CSA, the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, Centurion Park in Pretoria, Willowmoore Park in Benoni, and Senwes Cricket Stadium in Potchefstroom could be the four potential venues where IPL matches could be held.

The Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town and nearby Paarl ground, where India's recently concluded ODI series was held, could also be used for organising IPL games.

Moreover, should the proposal go through, it wouldn't be the first time that IPL would be held in South Africa, as the rainbow nation played hosts to the cash-rich league's second edition in 2009.