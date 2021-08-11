IPL 2022: Teams will be allowed to retain only THESE many players ahead of mega-auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to see two new teams added to the competition from the 2022 edition and a mega-auction will take place at the end of this year or early next year. With the remaining phase of the 14th edition of the tournament set to kick off next month in the UAE, the BCCI has started preparations for the sale of the two new teams as well as the player retention policies.

According to the reports, the BCCI and IPL officials met in Delhi recently and have decided to add a couple of teams to the league, but the specifications will be revealed by the end of this year. According to Cricbuzz, the BCCI has almost completed the [procedure for the tender document for the sale of two new teams.

Not just the addition of two new teams, the player retention policies were also on the agenda. The rules of the previous mega-auction stated that the franchisees were able to retain three players before the auction and use the RTM (right-to-match) card for two more players, where the teams would match the bid price of another team, who has bid the highest for their player.

During the meeting, the members zeroed in on the decision of allowing the franchises to retain only three players, that t will allow the two new teams also to have some marquee players.

While some franchises wanted the retentions up to four, the BCCI may not allow the same to be done. There is still a lack of clarity on the availability of the RTM card, but apparently, it is going to stay.

The second phase of the 2021 edition of the IPL will begin on September 19 with the high-octane clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings.