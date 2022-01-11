IPL 2022: Tata group to replace VIVO as title sponsor of cash-rich cricket league - Reports

Chinese smartphone manufacturer VIVO's association with the IPL is coming to an end, with Tata group reportedly ready to become the new title sponsors of the cash-rich cricket league. The tournament will now be called Tata IPL, with the Indian conglomerate in-line to replace VIVO from the upcoming edition itself.

The decision regarding IPL's title sponsor was taken in the IPL Governing Council meeting held on Tuesday. Various other agendas like the IPL 2022's schedule, and venues, the upcoming IPL mega auction were also discussed in the meeting, however, for now, the biggest development is that the Tata group will become IPL's title sponsor.

VIVO had earlier pulled out of the IPL sponsorship owing to the rising anti-China sentiments in the subcontinent in 2020.

The smartphone maker had agreed to a Rs 2200 crore deal for title sponsorship rights from 2018-2022, however, amid heavy backlash from Indians following the Galwan Valley military face-off in 2020 between India and China, VIVO decided to take a break last year.

In the meanwhile, Dream11 came on board as the title sponsor for IPL 2021, however, VIVO were looking to transfer the right to a suitable bidder as per speculation.

Tata group have pounced upon the opportunity to become the title sponsor of the cash-rich league and going forward the IPL 2022 edition, will be known as Tata IPL.