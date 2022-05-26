IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav clarifies his tweet for Riyan Parag after getting trolled by netizens

Suryakumar Yadav clarifies his tweet for Riyan Parag after getting trolled

Riyan Parag surely knows how to get people talking, either through his performances or through his on-field antics. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) batsman landed in hot waters yet again after he was spotted venting his frustration at his teammates Devdutt Padikkal and Ravichandran Ashwin during RR's Qualifier 1 match versus Gujarat Titans (GT).

While he continues to divide opinions on social media, Parag was in for some praise from Surykumar Yadav who coincidentally put out a tweet praising Riyan Parag's 'attitude' which led to the Mumbai Indians batter being questioned by his fans on Twitter.

Netizens argued that Parag, who was fuming at Padikkal for not backing him up during the field, needs to calm down a bit.

READ| IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav gets trolled for praising Riyan Parag in 'amazing attitude' tweet

Another incident involving the Assamese youngster saw him giving a death stare to his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin while RR's inning, as they got into a goof-up which led to Parag's dismissal.

Amazing attitude on the field#riyanparag #RRvGT — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) May 24, 2022

While netizens questioned Parag's attitude after Suryakumar Yadav praise him, the Mumbai Indians batsman clarified his tweet a day later, revealing that his tweet was in fact about Parag's attitude while 'fielding'.

"For his fielding last night guys Chill," wrote Surya on Twitter, who himself was earlier ruled out of IPL 2022 through injury.

READ| IPL 2022: Netizens slam Riyan Parag for mocking third umpire during match between RR vs LSG

For his fielding last night guys Chill https://t.co/GrLG67RWGd May 25, 2022

Talking about the match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya's side reached the final of IPL 2022 after beating Sanju Samson and Co by 7 wickets with 3 balls to spare.

Jos Buttler scored 89 runs for Rajasthan, but the chase masters of IPL, Gujarat, led by David Miller's unbeaten 68-run effort, and skipper Pandya in tandem, reached the required target of 188 runs, to reach the final in their very first season in IPL.