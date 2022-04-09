IPL 2022 : Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opt to field first against Chennai Super Kings

Match 17 of the IPL will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium today afternoon.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and opted to field first. Sunrisers Hyderabad made 2 changes in their team as Marco Jansen and Shashank Singh come in for Abdul Samad and Romario Shepherd whereas Chennai Super Kings have also made 1 change as Dwaine Pretorius makes way for Maheesh Theekshana.

CSK vs SRH Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings - Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

