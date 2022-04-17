IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad marched to its 4th consecutive win, beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets

Aiden Markram for the SRH

During the mid-innings, what seemed like a close chase turned out to be a pretty comfortable victory for the Sunrisers Hyderabad as they went on to chase the target of 152 comfortably by 7 wickets with 7 balls to spare.

After winning the toss, the SRH's skipper opted to field first and his team got regular breakthroughs in the 1st 10 overs as Punjab Kings were 70-4 at the end of 10 overs. After that Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan managed to stitch a good partnership for the team and added 91 runs for the team in 49 deliveries before Shahrukh Khan got out while trying to increase the scoring tempo.

Punjab Kings's managed to set an at-par target of 152 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on a slow pitch at the DY Patil Sports Academy Mumbai today during the match 28 of the IPL.

But Sunrisers Hyderabad looked quite relaxed from the start of their chase although they lost the all-important wicket of Kane Williamson in the 4th over but Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi's counter-attacking strategy made things easier for the SRH.

However, Both Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi lost their wickets in the quick successions but the partnership between Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram ensured that SRH doesn't lose any more wickets and Sunrisers Hyderabad marched on to their 4th consecutive victory of this IPL with 7 wickets in hand.

Punjab Kings will now face Delhi Capitals whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next IPL games.