IPL 2022: THIS player will be MS Dhoni's successor at CSK, not Ravindra Jadeja, says Simon Doull

Commentator and former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull mentioned his pick as the next captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who will be the ideal candidate to take over from MS Dhoni. Dhoni, who has led the men in yellow from the inception of the IPL in 2008 said that he will play his last T20 game in Chennai.

Dhoni in 12 seasons leading the CSK franchise has got them to four titles, most recently being the 2021 edition. It was a remarkable turnaround for CSK after a poor showing in the 2020 season where they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in the history of the IPL to a title run, 11 months later.

While it seemed like Dhoni may have played his last IPL, however, he quashed the rumours saying that he will play his last game in Chennai, whether it takes place next year or five years later. While Dhoni seems to take place one out of the four retention spots, it is still unclear if he will continue to captain the side for one more season.

Meanwhile, Doull reckoned that former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis is the ideal candidate to be Dhoni's successor. Du Plessis, who has transformed his IPL career in the last two seasons, was one of the top performers for the side scoring 633 runs in 16 games in the 2021 season.

"When MS Dhoni decides to play his final game, Faf du Plessis will take over the captaincy in April-May next year. That's my thinking and I don't think MS Dhoni will play the full season. Faf du Plessis will take over from him. But there will be a home game where they will announce it will be MSD's last game and Faf will take over from there," Simon Doull told Star Sports.

Apart from these two Doull also mentioned his choices for two remaining retention spots.

"Ravindra Jadeja, he is Mr Chennai as well. He has got to be retained. What we saw from Ruturaj Gaikwad, I think he must be retained. You don't want to let him go anywhere and the combination at the top of the order between him and Faf du Plessis," Doull added.