IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's hattrick helps Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Rides by 7 runs

Yuzvendra Chahal bags a hattrick

After the orange cap holder's century in the 1st innings, we got to witness the hattrick by the purple cap winner in the 2nd innings of this match. Coming on to the chase, The Kolkata Knight Riders lost the wicket of Sunil Narine through the run-out in the 1st delivery of the chase.

What followed after the loss of 1st wicket was the counter-attack by the KKR batsman with Aaron Finch and Shreyas Iyer going all guns blazing on the opponent KKR was at 107 runs after the end of the 9th over and then they lost the wicket of Aaron Finch. Nitish Rana and Shreyas Iyer stitched a partnership of 41 runs for the 3rd wicket and KKR lost the wicket of Nitish Rana at the score of 148 by the end of 13 overs.

A lot was expected from Andre Russell but he was bowled off the 1st delivery on a duck and what followed next was something unexpected looking at the situation of the match at that time.

Yuzvendra Chahal came into the bowl in the 17th over for the team and bagged 4 wickets in the same over which included a hattrick including the wicket of Shreyas Iyer. Shreyas Iyer scored 85 runs in 51 deliveries in this game. By the end of the 17th over, KKR looked down and out but Umesh Yadav had other plans as he smacked 20 runs during Trent Boult's 18th over.

KKR needed 11 runs off the last over but Obed McCoy, who was making his IPL debut relied on slower deliveries and took the wickets of Sheldon Jackson and Umesh Yadav to take Rajasthan Royals to victory by 7 runs.