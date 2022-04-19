IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer upset with Brendon McCulum for changing batting order, Watch video!

Shreyas Iyer angry with Brendon McCullum

Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in match 30 of the IPL by 7 runs. More than 400 runs were scored during this tense encounter in which Jos Buttler scored his 2nd century of this year's IPL and Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a hattrick and 5 wickets in total during this game.

KKR's skipper, Shreyas Iyer also scored his 18th IPL century during this game and went on to score 85 runs in 51 deliveries before getting out.

After getting dismissed, Shreyas Iyer looks angry and can be seen arguing with the head coach, Brendon McCullum over some incident. It has been speculated that the reason for KKR's skipper's disappointed look is related to changing the batting order of the team by the head coach.

Shivam Mavi was promoted ahead of Pat Cummins in that over after Iyer’s dismissal and for the same reason, the KKR skipper seemed to be disappointed with the head coach Brendon McCullum. He was seen saying something to the KKR head coach even as the latter was sitting in the dugout. The video of the same has gone viral now.

Mavi’s promotion didn’t make any difference and even Cummins couldn’t score a run as both were foxed by Chahal with his guile to take a sensational hattrick.