IPL 2022: Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi take outstanding combination catch to send Riyan Parag to pavillion, Watch!

Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi taking Riyan Parag catch

During match 30 of the IPL, Rajasthan Royals got off to a flyer as Jos Buttler scored his 2nd century of the tournament in 60 deliveries. Because of Jos Buttler's heroic innings along with Sanju Samson and Simron Hetmyer's quickfire contributions, The Rajasthan Royals were able to set a huge target of 219 runs.

During the 18th over of the match, Sunil Narine got the wicket of Riyan Parag during the 1st delivery of that over but the credit of that wicket went to Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi as the duo took the outstanding combination catch in the boundary.

Riyan Parag tried to go for the six and he did connect the ball pretty well Pat Cummins caught the ball in the boundary but due to his running pace, he went close to the boundary, and as soon as he was about to step onto the boundary, he threw the ball towards Shivam Mavi and he completed the catch by taking a one-handed stunner. Watch the outstanding catch in the video below.

Rajasthan Royals set the target of 219 runs and as we write, Kolkata Knight Riders are 29-1 after 3.4 overs and they have lost the wicket of Sunil Narine for a duck.