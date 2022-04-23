IPL 2022: Shimron Hetmyer accidentally hurts himself while celebrating Jos Buttler's century

Shimron Hetmyer accidentally hurt himself while celebrating Jos Buttler's ton

Jos Buttler was in the thick of the action all evening on Friday as he scored yet another century in IPL 2022 season. However, not everybody had a happy time after Buttler's knock as replays showed that his teammate Shimron Hetmyer accidentally hurt himself while celebrating the former's feat.

Hetmyer sprung his arms out in joy after Buttler notched his third century of IPL 2022 season, but in doing so, the West Indies all-rounder hilariously hit his had against the roof of the dugout where all the players from Rajasthan were seated.

Now we all know that Hetmyer is a grown-up lad and he's strongly built as well, but no wonder the celebration might have left him laughing at himself for the way it unfolded.

A video of the incident is now going crazy viral on social media.

Shimron Hetmyer accidentally hurt himself while celebrating Jos Buttler's century:

This is Buttler's second consecutive century this season, having earlier scored 103 off 61 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders as well, while on Friday, the English batter struck 116 runs in just 65 balls, to help Rajasthan post a huge total of 222 for 2 against Delhi.

Despite the 31-year-old heroics, RR only won the game marginally, with a no-ball controversy grabbing headlines towards the end of the match, which saw the likes of Rishabh Pant and others getting trouble for breaching IPL's code of conduct.

Eventually, Rajasthan Royals raced away with a win, and are currently sitting pretty atop the league standings.