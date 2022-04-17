IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal ruled out due to injury as Shikhar Dhawan leads PBKS today, SRH opts to bowl first

SRH vs PBKS toss update

In match 28 of the IPL between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field first. He is playing with the same team from the previous game whereas Punjab Kings skipper, Mayank Agarwal will not be playing this match due to an injury that he suffered on his toe while a practice session last evening and Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team today.

Prabhsimran Singh replaces Mayank Agarwal in the Punjab Kings squad.

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan