IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 88 powers Punjab Kings to 187 against Chennai Super Kings

Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksha

Having won the toss and opting to bowl first, Chennai Super Kings had a decent start to their bowling performance as they restricted Punjab Kings to 38 runs at the end of powerplay overs and also got the wicket of Punjab Kings skipper, Mayank Agarwal.

After the fall of the 1st wicket, Bhanuka Rajapaksha came into the crease, and runs started flowing from both ends for Punjab with Bhajuka Rajapaksha playing the aggressive role and Shikhar Dhawan rotating the strike. During this course, Shikhar Dhawan, who was playing his 200th IPL game, reached 6000 runs in the IPL and 9000 run mark in the overall T20s. He also became the 1st player to score more than 1000 runs against CSK in the IPL and overall 3rd player in the history of the IPL to score more than 1000 runs against an opponent in IPL.

Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksha stitched a partnership of 110 runs for the 2nd wicket in 69 deliveries before Bhanuka Rajapaksha got out to Dwayne Bravo on 42 runs. Liam Livingstone made a quickfire 19 of 7 balls and Punjab Kings managed to set a big target of 188 against Chennai Super Kings in this match.

Shikhar Dhawan was the leading run-scorer for Punjab Kings in this game while Dwane Bravo was the pick of the bowlers for the Chennai Super Kings.