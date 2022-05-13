IPL 2022: Shane Watson provides health update on Prithvi Shaw

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson provided a health update on Prithvi Shaw, who has missed the past couple of games for DC through fever.

Prithvi Shaw has been missing for Delhi Capitals due to a fever, and with reports claiming that the youngster has been ruled out of IPL 2022 season, Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Shane Watson has provided a health update on Shaw.

Recently, the former India U-19 captain had shared a picture of himself, hospitalized through fever.

When Watson was quizzed about Shaw, the Australian stated that there's not a high chance that Shaw will play for Delhi again this season.

READ| IPL 2022: Will Prithvi Shaw play for DC again this season? Ricky Ponting gives HUGE update

"It’s not looking great. I don’t know exactly his diagnosis but he’s had this underlying fever for the last two weeks now which they have to really get to the bottom of to find out exactly what it was. I don’t know exactly what the diagnosis is but it’s not looking great for him to be available for us for the last few games," said Watson on the Grade Cricketer Podcast.

In Shaw's absence, DC have really struggled with them having tried two players in that place, and neither of them were convincing. Mandeep Singh played against Sunrisers Hyderabad, while KS Bharat played in the following two games, but with no success.

Watson meanwhile added that Shaw's absence could be a big blow to Delhi, especially since they are still in contention for the playoffs berth.

READ| Prithvi Shaw invests his last 5 year's IPL salary to buy his dream house in Mumbai

"It’s a big shame because he is an incredibly skilful young batter taking the best bowlers in the world down a lot of the time. So it’s a big loss for us to not have him. But hopefully, he gets back to full health quickly. But yeah, the last couple of weeks he has been under the weather. Hopefully, he gets back to full health soon but it’s not going to be in time for the minimum last few games of Delhi Capitals," added the former Aussie all-rounder.

With 259 runs in 9 games for Delhi this season, including two half-centuries, Shaw was one of the brighter prospects although his unavailability could hamper Delhi's chances of reaching the playoffs.