IPL 2022: Shah Rukh Khan pens uplifting message for KKR after close defeat against RR

Shahrukh Khan lauds Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost a closely-fought match against Rajasthan Royals but they have undoubtedly won many hearts of the entire cricket world on Monday night. The team's co-owner and actor Shah Rukh Khan was also bowled over by the players' stellar performance. Taking to Twitter, SRK lauded the team members especially captain Shreyas Iyer, pacer Umesh Yadav, and Australian batter Aaron Finch.

READ: As Yuzvendra Chahal bags the hattrick, here are the other leg spinners who have achieved this feat before him

"Well played boys. A stupendous effort by @ShreyasIyer15 @AaronFinch5 @y_umesh," he tweeted.SRK also congratulated bowler Sunil Narine for playing his 150th match for KKR and head coach Brendon McCullum for smashing an unbeaten 158 in the first-ever match of the IPL history 15 years ago. "Congrats to #SunilNarine for the 150th match and @Bazmccullum for that innings 15 yrs ago. I know we lost but if we have to go down this is the only way to do it! Keep your chins up," King Khan emphasized.

Well played boys. Stupendous effort by @ShreyasIyer15 @AaronFinch5 @y_umesh congrats to #SunilNarine for the 150th match & @Bazmccullum for that innings 15 yrs ago. I know we lost but if we have to go down this is the only way to do it! Keep ur chins up…. April 18, 2022

.Jos Buttler`s 103-run knock, his second of the season, and Yuzvendra Chahal`s five-wicket haul which also included a hat-trick powered Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling seven-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders. Ravichandran Ashwin took only one wicket but he got the prized scalp of dangerous Andre Russell leg before wicket for a golden duck.

READ: IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer upset with Brendon McCullum for changing batting order, Watch Video

Obed McCoy bowled the final over of the match with KKR needing 11 runs with two wickets in hand but the left-arm pacer dismissed Sheldon Jackson and Umesh Yadav to guide Rajasthan to the fourth win of the season.KKR's next match will be against Gujarat Titans on April 23.