IPL 2022: Captain Sanju Samson unfollows Rajasthan Royals on twitter, asks them to be 'professional'

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign, all the 10 franchises are gearing up to get things going for winning the coveted title. Apart from the players, the franchises are also leaving no stone unturned on social media, to engage their fans. Rajasthan Royals (RR) also tried to do the same, but things appeared to have blown out of proportion.

On Friday, skipper Sanju Samson unfollowed Rajasthan Royals on Twitter. The player also urged the franchise to be 'professional' after an edited pic of him was posted on the franchise's official Twitter handle.

Netizens meanwhile, were left confused as Rajasthan Royals subsequently deleted the tweet, after Sanju's complaint, and they responded by posting yet another cryptic video, wherein the likes of head coach Kumar Sangakkara, CEO Jake Lush McCrum and even players such as Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler were seen talking to the RR social media admin apparently, who was fired as per the video.

READ| IPL 2022: Did Yuzvendra Chahal hack Rajasthan Royals' Twitter account? Know here

The inaugural IPL champs also released a statement in the aftermath of the furore, which stated that they will be 'making changes to their approach on social media'.

It all started when Rajasthan Royals' Twitter handle shared an edited pic of skipper Sanju Samson. The pic showed Samson wearing a blue turban and while the franchise is known for their online banter, the latest tweet didn't seem to go down well with Samson.

He responded by lashing out at the franchise, asking them to be more professional. "Its ok for friends to do all this but teams should be professional..@rajasthanroyals," wrote Samson in reply. The franchise subsequently deleted the tweet.

Its ok for friends to do all this but teams should be professional..@rajasthanroyals https://t.co/X2iPXl7oQu — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) March 25, 2022

They then came up with a statement regarding the events that unfolded on Friday. The statement informed that all was well within the franchise ahead of their opening game against Sunrisers Hyderabad and that the management would revisit their digital strategy, and make changes to their social media team.

READ| IPL 2022: Sanju Samson led Rajasthan Royals' full schedule, match timing, venues, squad - All you need to know

The Rajasthan Royals then came up with a five-minute-long video, which seemed to confuse fans even more as it showed the social media admin trying to talk to various players and head coaches about the incident. Towards the end of the clip RR CEO Jake Lush McCrum even praised the admin's work in the past two years, but asked that they will need to focus on the cricket-side of things going forward.

Watch the cryptic video here:

Subsequently, the Royals again tweeted a hilarious meme from the film 'Hera Pheri' which shows Suniel Shetty. The sequence of events clearly, left fans in confusion whether all of it was actually part of one big banter?

Earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal had also grabbed headlines after he apparently seemed to have gotten the password of RR's Twitter handle and he made a series of cryptic tweets which raised further eyebrows.

READ| 'Koi or hai kya aapki life mein?' Rajasthan Royals Twitter account accuses R Ashwin of cheating with other IPL teams

Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2022 campaign against Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.