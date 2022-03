IPL 2022: Sanju Samson led Rajasthan Royals full schedule, match timing, venues, squad - All you need to know

Rajasthan Royals won the 1st edition of the IPL. But, since then they have not won any IPL trophy. This IPL, RR will be led by Sanju Samson, who also led them during the last year's IPL.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 auctions, Rajasthan Royals retained Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal. During the IPL auction 2022, The Rajasthan Royals got some interesting purchases to their name. They included experienced spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal and explosive batsmen like Devdutt Paddikkal and Shimron Hetmyer.

READ: IPL 2022: Kane Williamson led Sunrisers Hyderabad full schedule, match timing, venues, squad - All you need to know

Rajasthan Royals will play their 1st IPL game of this season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Match 29th 2022.

RR's full schedule, match timing, venues, squad - All you need to know

RR Schedule for IPL 2022:

March 29 - SRH vs RR - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 2 - MI vs RR - 3:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 5 - RR vs RCB - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

April 10 - RR vs LSG - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

April 14 - RR vs GT - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

READ: IPL 2022: KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants full schedule, match timing, venues, squad - All you need to know

April 18 - RR vs KKR - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 22 - DC vs RR - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 26 - RCB vs RR - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 30 - RR vs MI - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 2 - KKR vs RR - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 7 - PBKS vs RR - 3:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 11 - RR vs DC - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

READ: IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titan's full schedule, match timing, venues, squad - All you need to know

May 15 - LSG vs RR - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

May 20 - RR vs CSK - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad

Batters: Karun Nair, Rassir van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel

Allrounders: James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Nathen Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult