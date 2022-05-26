IPL 2022: Sanjay Manjrekar reveals where KL Rahul lacks as captain, when compared to MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli

KL Rahul played a knock of 79 runs against RCB but LSG lost the match by 14 runs

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has come under the scanner, after failing to lead his side to a victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. Sanjay Manjrekar slammed Rahul while going on to add that his teams could benefit immensely if the opener looks to bat 'quicker rather than longer'.

Despite top-scoring for his side in a 79-run knock in the Eliminator between LSG and RCB, Rahul was criticised for his lack of urgency as his side exited the IPL 2022, following a 14-run loss at the hands of RCB.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo's show T20 Time-Out, Manjrekar highlighted where Rahul lacked as a captain when compared to the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"We've seen enough of KL Rahul to now know that when he becomes this player, the captain, the key player of the side. I mean Virat Kohli loves that kind of responsibility. Dhoni loved it. I think Rohit Sharma, barring this season, generally likes that kind of responsibility," stated the cricketer turned commentator.

He further added, "Maybe K.L Rahul temperamentally is not suited to take this kind of responsibility where he is the man who has got to get the job done. They are just made of different mettle and maybe K.L Rahul isn't."

The veteran further said that the 29-year-old Rahul needs to enjoy his cricket, and express himself, rather than taking over the burden of captaincy all upon himself.

"If I was his coach, I would just take that decision out of his hand even if he’s the captain. For the teams he’s played for, we’ve seen a lot of games where the teams would benefit immensely if KL Rahul just batted quicker rather than longer," said Manjrekar.

Interestingly, the Karnataka batsman will soon be seen leading Team India against South Africa for a five-match T20I series in June with senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah rested for the tour of Proteas.