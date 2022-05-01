IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad gets dismissed on 99, his reaction after missing century goes viral

Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed on 99 against SRH

Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad found his groove once again in his home town of Pune, as the four-time IPL champs faced off against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Gaikwad was looking in terrific form against SRH, however, the 25-year-old was dismissed on 99, after which netizens lauded the youngster nonetheless for his stunning knock.

Earlier in the match, SRH skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl first, however, CSK came flying out of the blocks, thanks to their openers Gaikwad and Devon Conway.

The pair of them had put up an opening stand of 182 runs, but then, just as Ruturaj moved to 99 runs, he got dismissed after trying to go for a big shot, and the 25-year-old's reaction after missing out on a century is now going viral on social media.

The pair of them put up an opening stand of 182 runs, after which Gaikwad was dismissed on 99, and Dhoni came out to finish the job for his side.

The CSK skipper was sent back to the dugout by T Natarajan, after having scored 8 runs and it was Malik who completed the catch.

The four-time IPL champs had managed to score 202/2 nonetheless, in 20 overs, and in reply, SRH had scored 102/3 after the end of 12 overs, at the time of writing.