IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad equals Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes joint-fastest Indian to 1000 IPL runs

Ruturaj Gaikwad equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record with his knock against SRH

Chennai Super Kings faced off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday, and all the spotlight was on MS Dhoni who took over as CSK skipper again after Ravindra Jadeja relinquished captaincy mid-way through IPL 2022 season.

However, it was Ruturaj Gaikwad who dominated the proceedings from the get-go as he racked up a half-century in 33 balls, while he also joined Sachin Tendulkar in an illustrious list during his knock.

Gaikwad became the joint-fastest Indian player to score 1000 runs in the IPL, alongside Sachin, both of whom needed 31 innings to achieve the historic feat.

The Chennai Super Kings youngster didn't have a good start to this year's IPL season, as he has struggled for consistency so far.

However, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 25-year-old from Pune, playing in his home city was looking extremely dangerous. Against Gujarat Titans as well, earlier in the season, CSK opener Gaikwad played an important knock of 73 runs and he was in impressive form versus SRH as well.

Talking about the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl first, however, CSK came flying out of the blocks, thanks to their opener Gaikwad and Devon Conway.

The pair of them had put up an opening stand of 123 runs, at the time of writing, after 13 overs.

CSK were 123 without any loss, as SRH looked for their first breakthrough.