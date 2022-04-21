IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad closes in on Sachin Tendulkar's IPL record as MI take on CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad needs 53 runs to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's IPL record

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians come face to face to add the latest chapter to this long-standing rivalry, although this current IPL season has been a strange one for both teams. With just one win in six matches, CSK will hope for better fortunes against MI, having lost their previous game against Gujarat Titans.

However, despite the defeat, there was one major positive in the last match for CSK as youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad found his scoring form as he struck 73 off just 48 deliveries to help his team reach a respectable total of 169/5 in their respective 20 overs.

While in the end, CSK did lose the game, but Ruturaj's return to form will be a massive boost to CSK. Against their arch-nemesis Mumbai Indians on Thursday, Gaikwad will have a chance to surpass an incredible IPL record held by the Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar.

Former Mumbai Indians legend Sachin currently holds the record for being the fastest Indian batter to 1000 runs in IPL, but Ruturaj has amassed 947 runs in 28 innings and he needs just 53 runs to overtake Sachin's massive feat.

The good for Gaikwad is that if he fails tonight to score 53 runs, he can still surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record and become the fastest Indian batter to score 1000 runs in the cash-rich league, by scoring the required runs against Punjab Kings, whom CSK take on next on April 25.

The Chennai Super Kings youngster didn't have a good start to this year's IPL season, as he has struggled for consistency so far. However, judging by Gaikwad's performance against Gujarat, if he can keep the momentum going against Mumbai Indians as well, then surely CSK will have a much higher chance of winning the derby.

Currently, CSK are in ninth place, one spot above MI, who have yet to win a single game this season.