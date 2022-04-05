IPL 2022 RR vs RCB: Wankhede Stadium pitch and weather report for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

In match 13 of the IPL 2022, We will witness a 'Royal' clash as it is between Rajasthan Royals against Royal Challengers Bangalore. This match will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals have won 2 IPL games out of 2 so far whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore have played 2 games and have lost 1 game out of those 2. We will see ex RCB players like Yuzvendra Chahal and Devdutt Paddikal playing for the Rajasthan Royals in this game so it will be interesting to watch the battle between Chahal and Virat Kohli.

The match is expected to be a good cricketing encounter as Rajasthan Royals will look forward to continuing their winning streak whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore will also look forward to getting back on track after their loss against Kolkata Knight Riders.

RR vs RCB weather forecast

According to weather.com, the temperature of Mumbai city on April 5 (Tuesday) will be 31° Celcius during the day and fall to 28° Celcius at night. The sky will be partly cloudy at night. The chances of rain are just 6%. The humidity will be around 73% to 75%.

RR vs RCB- Wankhede Stadium pitch report

Wankhede Stadium is a high-scoring ground that supports batting. The average 1st innings total at the stadium is 194 in T20Is while the average 2nd innings total is 182. In the last match of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, KKR chased down a 141-run target in just 14.3 overs.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj