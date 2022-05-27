IPL 2022: Prasidh Krishna's toe-crunching yorker cleans up Wanindu Hasaranga

Prasidh Krishna's inch perfect yorker castled Wanindu Hasaranga's stumps

Prasidh Krishna was hit for three back to back sixes by David Miller in Qualifier 1 as Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Kolkata. The Indian pacer had redemption on his mind as he took to the field on Friday against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Krishna was indeed unplayable in Ahmedabad.

RR met RCB at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Qualifier 2 and it was Prasidh Krishna who dominated the RCB stalwarts such as Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Hasaranga's wicket in particular saw the Indian pacer execute an inch-perfect toe crunching yorker that left the Sri-Lankan stunned.

The incident happened during the 19th over of RCB's inning, as Krishna bowled a missile guided yorker which castled Hasaranga's stumps. The speedometer showed that Prasidh Krishna had indeed bowled at 147.5kmph, to which the Sri Lankan had no reply.

It was the second wicket of Krishna's spell who finished the day with three scalps.

Check Prasidh Krishna's toe-crunching yorker here, which castled Wanindu Hasaranga

Krishna combined to lethal effect with Obed McCoy, the pair of them picked up three wickets each to restrict RCB batters to 157 after their respective 20 overs.

Rajat Patidar was the star of the show for RCB once again, but apart from him, none of the heavyweights could chip in with a big total.

In reply, Rajasthan Royals chased down the required total with 11 balls to spare, courtesy of Jos Buttler's 4th century of IPL 2022, which saw him move equal to Virat Kohli's record of 2016.