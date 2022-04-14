IPL 2022 RR vs GT: DY Patil Stadium pitch and weather report for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Match 24 of the IPL will take place between the inaugural season champs Rajasthan Royals and newcomers Gujarat Titans. While RR currently sit pretty atop the league standings of IPL 2022 with 6 points from four games, Gujarat on the other hand are in fifth place, also with six points from four games.

READ: IPL 2022: From Ritika Sajdeh to Sanjana Ganesan, Meet MI's hottest WAGs - in pics

Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans lost their first match in IPL last time around when they played Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan are coming into this fixture after an impressive win over Lucknow Super Giants.

RR vs GT weather forecast

According to weather.com, the temperature of Mumbai City will be around 32°C during the day on April 14, while the same will drop to 28°C at night. There is only a 5% chance of precipitation. Humidity will be between 69% and 76%. The weather will be clear throughout the day.

RR vs GT pitch report

The last match here at this venue was contested by Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in which both teams scored 160+ runs. DY Patil Stadium has only hosted IPL matches and there haven't been any international matches played here. The pitch is expected to produce yet another high-scoring match.

READ| RR vs GT Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2022

RR vs GT probable XI

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande