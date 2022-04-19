IPL 2022: RCB vs LSG Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants match

RCB vs LSG dream11

Match 31 of the IPL will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants. RCB we'll be led by Fad du Plessis in this match whereas KL Rahul will be seen leading the Lucknow Super Giants. Lucknow Super Giants are currently at the 3rd spot at the points table whereas Royal Challengers are at 4th.

Both the teams will be facing each other for the first time in the IPL.

Dream11 Prediction – RCB vs LSG– IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: KL Rahul (C), Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Marcus Stoinis, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (VC), Jason Holder

Bowlers: Warindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Dushmantha Chameera

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi