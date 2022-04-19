IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants match in India

The 31st match of the Tata Indian Premier League will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. LSGis currently placed at the 3rd spot on the points table whereas RCB is at the 4th place.
Both the teams have won their previous IPL matches against their respective opponents. KL Rahul from Lucknow Super Giants scored a century during his last IPL game against Mumbai Indians.
Here is all you need to know about the Royal Challenger Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022:
When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals start?
Where will the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challenger Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giant take place?
The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Supe Giants will be held at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.