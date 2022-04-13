IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS: MCA stadium pitch and weather report for Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match

Match 23 of the IPL will take place between 5-time champions Mumbai Indians against a team that has never won the IPL, Punjab Kings. Mumbai Indians are led by Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal will be seen leading Punjab Kings in this game.

Mumbai Indians have had a horrible start to this year's IPL as they are yet to score points on the points table having lost 4 out of 4 games whereas Punjab Kings have a stop-start at this tournament so far as they have won 2 out of 4 IPL games.

MI vs PBKS weather forecast

According to weather.com, the highest temperature on April 13th will be about 39°C. There is only a 1% chance of precipitation. Humidity will be between 18 and 44%. The weather will be sunny on a matchday with temperatures ranging between 40°C and 24°C.

MI vs PBKS pitch report

The pitches in MCA Stadium are made of black soil, which is expected to favor spinners. The wickets at MCA Stadium are known to be batting friendly initially, but will also provide assistance to quality spin bowling.

MI vs PBKS probable XI

Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen/Tim David, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi/ Tymal Mills

Punjab Kings - Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh