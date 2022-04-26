IPL 2022: Riyan Parag's all-round effort takes Rajasthan Royals to a 29 run victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Riyan Parag batting against RCB

Riyan Parag was the talk of the game during the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore as he was the top scorer for his team Rajasthan Royals and also took 4 catches while fielding during this match. Riyan Parag came to bat in the 10th over of Rajasthan Royals innings when they were 68-4.

Riyan Parag held the one end for the Rajasthan Royals while the wickets kept falling at the regular intervals for the team from the other end. He scored 30 runs for Rajasthan Royals in the last 2 overs of this match and took his team to a decent score of 144.

coming to RCB's chase, Virat Kohli opened the batting for his team along with skipper Faf du Plessis but Virat Kohli's bad form continued as he lost his wicket for 9 runs, and by the end of the powerplay overs, RCB lost 3 wickets for 37 runs and those 3 wickets were of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell.

They then shot RCB out for 115 in 19.3 overs. Faf du Plessis top-scored for RCB with 23 and that showed the insipid batting display of his side. Kuldeep Sen took four wickets for 20 runs while Ravichandran Ashwin got three. Prasidh Krishna got two wickets. Riyan Parag took 4 catches while filding also and for his all-around efforts, Riyan Parag was adjudged the 'Man of the match'.