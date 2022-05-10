IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant should bat in 'Andre Russell mode' - Ravi Shastri's advice to DC skipper

Ravi Shastri has advised Rishabh Pant to bat in 'Andre Rusell mode'

Rishabh Pant's ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season hasn't been going well, both collectively and individually. While Delhi Capitals currently sit in fifth place on the league standings, they recently suffered a humiliating 91 run loss at the hands of ninth-placed Chennai Super Kings.

Pant himself hasn't had the best of seasons with the bat, having scored 281 runs in 11 games for DC, the youngster known for his big-hitting has looked like a shadow of himself this season. However, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri had some valuable advice for Pant.

Shastri has opined that the southpaw from Delhi should look to bat in 'Andre Russell mode' in T20 cricket, without taking too much worries about the bowlers he's facing.

READ| In pics: Andre Russell's wife Jassym Lora sizzles in black bikini, check latest photos

"I feel once he gets the tempo going he shouldn't change, he should be in the Russell mould in this format of the game," Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo's 'T20 Time Out'.

He continued, "You get your eye in, you're striking it well - don't think too much. No matter who the bowler is, if it's there to be smacked, smack it. Who knows, you might win more matches than people expect you to."

Shastri feels what sets Rusell, one of the most destructive batters in T20 cricket, apart from the other is the clarity of mindest, which will also serve Pant, who is capable of playing belligerent knocks, well.

READ| IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant's girlfriend Isha Negi spotted cheering for DC skipper, video viral

"Russell is very, very clear in his mindset. It is bang-bang-bang once he's in the mood. There's no stopping him, there's not even a negative thought that will peep through his system - it is (all about) smacking. Rishabh is totally capable of playing in that fashion, and I hope he thinks in that way because you'll see some special innings from him in T20 cricket," added Shastri.

"He's getting off to starts and then getting out in a manner which he wouldn't like, but I don't think he should change his tempo," he concluded.

With inputs from PTI