IPL 2022: Rinku Singh breaks down into tears after KKR's loss to LSG, see pics

Rinku Singh nearly pulled off a miraculous win for Kolkata Knight Riders, but Lucknow Super Giants ultimately won the contest by 2-runs in the end.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 19, 2022, 04:11 PM IST

Rinku Singh was the star of the show between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday. If not for Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 140-run knock, Singh could have won the Man of the Match award as well, for his quickfire 40-run inning which came in just 15 balls. 

The two-time IPL champs knew they needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, and Rinku did his best to upset the Lucknow side, as he scored 18 runs off the first four balls of the last over to take his side on the brink of victory. 

Then, it all fell apart for KKR as Singh got dismissed after a great fielding effort from Evin Lewis, and Marcus Stoinis clean bowled Umesh Yadav on the last ball to seal a 2-run win for LSG. 

After the match, heartbreaking pictures of the KKR youngster have taken the internet by storm. Rinku Singh was spotted shedding a few tears after his side's loss to Lucknow. 

You can check out the viral pics here:

The southpaw won hearts with his valiant effort against all odds that nearly helped KKR to win the contest, and remain in the hunt for a playoffs berth. Instead, the two time IPL champs' journey in IPL 2022 came to a disappointing close, with just 6 wins and 8 defeats this term. 

Lucknow Super Giants on the other hand confirmed their berth in the playoffs but they will be hoping that Rajasthan Royals lose their contest against Chennai Super Kings, which would help LSG finish in second place and contest with fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans in the qualifier 1. 

