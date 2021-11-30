IPL 2022 retentions LIVE updates: Final list of retained players - When and where to watch

With IPL 2022 set be a complete makeover in terms of teams and the tournament format, the eight legacy teams are in the process of submitting their final lists of player retentions. As per the BCCI’s retention rules, each team is allowed to retain up to four players with a limit of two overseas players.

The two new teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, will then be allowed to acquire three players each from the players not retained. The remaining will end up in the auction pool for the IPL 2022 mega auction set to take place later in December or in early January next year.

With the November 30 IPL retention deadline over, the BCCI will be announcing the player retentions of the eight legacy franchises in a live broadcast later in the evening. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the IPL 2022 player retentions live.

When and where to watch IPL 2022 retention announcement live

IPL fans can tune in to Star Sports to watch the retentions live. The announcement will also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar OTT platform. The expected timing of the IPL 2022 retention broadcast at 9:30 pm IST.