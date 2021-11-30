Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

IPL 2022 retentions DEADLINE latest updates: RCB retain Virat Kohli and THIS star player

The final lists of retained players for the eight existing IPL franchises will be announced shortly.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2021, 08:41 PM IST

With the announcement of the IPL 2022 player retentions less than an hour away, various reports suggest that Royal Challengers Bangalore has two confirmed retentions, one of them unsurprisingly being Virat Kohli. The other star player that RCB is set to retain is explosive Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. RCB is also expected to name pacer Mohammad Siraj among its player retentions. Furthermore, various reports suggest that the Bengaluru-based IPL franchise is also interested in retaining the services of wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat. However, RCB is reportedly releasing spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who is likely to head to the mega auction. 

RCB will be looking to compensate for the loss of longtime star performer AB de Villiers who recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Two other players in contention for being retained by RCB as their fourth player retention are opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal and bowler Harshal Patel. 

Player retentions will be announced live at 9:30 pm IST on November 30. IPL fans can watch the player retention announcements on Star Sports Network and also online on the Disney+Hotstar OTT platform.

Meanwhile, reports have also surfaced that star Indian batsman KL Rahul and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan may be facing one-year bans for breaking IPL protocol after their current franchises Punjab Kings and Sun Risers Hyderabad reportedly complained to the BCCI alleging 'pursuing & poaching' by the new, currently unnamed, Lucknow franchise. Read the full story here: IPL 2022 retention DEADLINE: KL Rahul, Rashid Khan may face one-year ban, here's why 

Expected player retentions - IPL 2022

As per multiple media reports and sources, there are the likely players that will be retained.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Retained Players: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Retained Players: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaekwad, Moeen Ali/ Faf du Plessis.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Retained Players: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Retained Players: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Retained Players: PBKS not expected to retain any player.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Retained Players: Sanju Samson

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Retained Players: Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan

Delhi Capitals (DC) Retained Players: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje.

 

 

