IPL 2022 retentions DEADLINE day: Final list, retention rules, mega auction - Latest updates

BCCI will shortly announce the final retention lists for IPL 2022. The eight franchise teams have submitted their lists to BCCI ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction that is set to be conducted in January 2022.

With two new franchises, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, set to feature in the upcoming season, a mega auction will take place. The tournament format will also be different with 10 teams taking part instead of eight.

Ahead of the auctions and players retentions, BCCI’s retention set of rules will govern how franchises will assemble their teams for IPL 2022.

Player retention rules for IPL 2022

Player caps

Each franchise is allowed to retain a maximum of four players with a limit of two overseas players. Once the eight legacy franchises have confirmed their retentions, the two new teams will be able to buy three players from the list of remaining players headed for the auction pool.

The retention rules also limit each legacy team to three domestic, two overseas and two uncapped players.

Salary purse

Each franchise competing in IPL 2022 has a cap of Rs 90 crore on the salary purse. For player retentions

As per the retention, franchises will have to pay Rs 16 crore for the first player they retain, Rs 12 crore for the second player, Rs 8 crore for the third player and Rs 6 crore for the fourth player. This fee will come out of the salary purse.

The two new franchises will have a budget of Rs 33 crore to pick 3 players each before the auction.

IPL 2022 list of retained players – latest updates

As per multiple media reports and sources, there are the likely players that will be retained.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Retained Players: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Retained Players: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaekwad, Moeen Ali/ Faf du Plessis.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Retained Players: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Retained Players: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Retained Players: PBKS not expected to retain any player.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Retained Players: Sanju Samson

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Retained Players: Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan

Delhi Capitals (DC) Retained Players: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje.