IPL 2022 retention HIGHLIGHTS: Full list and salary of players retained by CSK, MI, KKR, SRH, RCB, DC, RR, PBKS

IPL 2022 retention latest updates: The eight existing Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises on Tuesday (November 30) announced the names of the players whom they have retained before the IPL 2022 mega auction likely to take place in January.

Surprisingly, Chennai Super Kings decided to retain all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for a price of Rs 16 crore, higher than current skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was retained for Rs 12 crore. CSK also retained England all-rounder Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore) and young India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore).

Mumbai Indians decided to retain captain Rohit Sharma for Rs 16 crore, while Royal Challengers Bangalore retained former skipper Virat Kohli for Rs 15 crore. Delhi Capitals retained skipper Rishabh Pant for Rs 16 crore, while Rajasthan Royals retained Sanju Samson for Rs 14 crore. SunRisers Hyderabad retained captain Kane Williamson for Rs 14 crore, but released their star spinner Rashid Khan.

Punjab Kings retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh, while Kolkata Knight Riders retained Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs 6 crore) and the Indian duo of Varun Chakaravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 crore each).

Full list of players retained by each franchise and the salary which they will get:

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Rs 12 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore).

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore), Varun Chakaravarthy (Rs 8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs 6 crore).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Rs 14 crore), Abdul Samad (Rs 4 crore), Umran Malik (Rs 4 crore).

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Rs 16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore), Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Rs 15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (Rs 7 crore).

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Rs 16 crore), Axar Patel (Rs 9 crore), Prithvi Shaw (Rs 7.5 crore), Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.5 crore)

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (Rs 14 crore), Jos Buttler (Rs 10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 4 crore).

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh.