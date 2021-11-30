IPL 2022 Retention Deadline Day Live Updates: MI announce names of RETAINED Players

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma stated that he and the other three retentions will hopefully form a strong core for the new Mumbai Indians Team.

IPL 2022 Player Retention Show: Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians used all four of their retention spots in a bid to form a strong core for the team. MI's retentions are led by skipper Rohit Sharma along with Team India stars Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav. Apart from the three Indian players, MI have retained one overseas player in star all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

While Rohit Sharma has been retained at a salary of Rs 16 Crore, Jasprit Bumrah got the second retention spot salary of Rs 12 crore. MI retained Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard at Rs 8 crore and Rs 6 crore, respectively.

Mumbai Indians will now have a lesser salary budget than most other teams for the mega auction at Rs 48 crore.

Among the big names released by Mumbai Indians are Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.

At the IPL Player Retention Show, skipper Rohit Sharma said that he hopes that the four retentions can make a strong core for MI and push the team towards a record sixth IPL title in 2022.