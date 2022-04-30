IPL 2022: RCB win the toss and bat first, Gujarat Titans make 2 changes in playing XI

GT vs RCB toss update

In match 43 of the IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the loss and opted to bat first against Gujarat Titans. This match will be played at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Hardik Pandya is playing his 100th IPL game today.

Talking about the changes, Faf du Plessis confirmed that he has made 1 change to his playing XI from the previous game as Suyash Prabhudesai makes way for Mahipal Lomror whereas Gujarat Titans have made 2 changes in their team.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami