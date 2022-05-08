IPL 2022: RCB win by 67 runs against SRH, Virat Kohli's struggles continue

SRH vs RCB

Surely Virat Kohli's golden duck did see the crowd at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai go a bit quiet, but nothing could stop Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from taking their first leg revenge against SunRisers Hyderabad as they won by 67 runs on Sunday.

READ | IPL 2022: Will no Marco Jansen in SRH squad against RCB hamper their victory plans?

After posting 192/3 in 20 overs, Wanindu Hasaranga made sure to defend the huge total as he clinched a five-wicket haul, while Josh Hazlewood took two wickets.

Not just RCB, but even SRH had a terrible start as Glenn Maxwell helped send both the openers back in the first over. Glenn Maxwell was sent to bowl and on the very first ball, Abhishek Sharma took a run after facing a ball, but Shahbaz Ahmed who was at cover does well to score a direct hit at the keeper's end. Kane Williamson's bat was on the line and was given a runout. The skipper did not even face a ball.

Maxwell did not stop there and on his fifth ball, he bowled Abhishek Sharma, out. The RCB all-rounder pitched it up around off and the ball doesn't spin much. Abhishek Sharma rocked back to pull this away but missed it altogether and the off-stump was seen falling.

READ | IPL 2022: After Virat Kohli, SRH skipper Kane Williamson departs for diamond DUCK

Soon after, Rahul Tripathi took charge and smashed 58 off 37 balls and he was well supported by Aiden Markram (21 off 27). However, the latter could not stay for long as Hasaranga made sure to send him back.

Tripathi later got help from wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran who scored 19 off 14 balls, but Hasaranga struck again this was his third wicket.

No other batter leaving these three managed to put on even a double-figure score with as many as four batters departing for duck (Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Kartik Tyagi and Umran Malik).

READ | IPL 2022: Virat Kohli's frustrated reaction after third golden duck goes viral

Earlier, Faf du Plessis played a captain’s knock of an unbeaten 73 off 50 balls and Dinesh Karthik smashed a blistering little cameo of 30 runs off 8 balls.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a terrible start losing talisman Virat Kohli for a golden duck in the very first ball of the match as slow left-arm orthodox bowler Jagadeesha Suchith dismissed him.

Captain Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar then joined hands and stitched a partnership to score 47 runs in the first six overs of the powerplay. In the seventh over the duo notched up a fifty-run partnership.

The partnership carried on and took the team’s total beyond the triple-figure in just 11.4 overs and in-process captain Faf du Plessis went on to score his half-century in just 34 balls.

READ | 'Please take a break from cricket please': Virat Kohli fans frustrated after RCB batter goes for DUCK again

Suchith struck again dismissing Rajat Patidar for 48 off 38 balls hitting four boundaries and two sixes as the 105-run partnership was finally broken.

Glenn Maxwell then joined his captain and the duo kept scoring runs at a fast pace to take RCB’s total beyond the 150-run mark in just 17.2 overs. Maxwell-du Plessis also notched up a fifty partnership in only 33 balls.

The 54-run partnership was broken when Kartik Tyagi dismissed Maxwell for 33 off 24 balls hitting three fours and two sixes.

Dinesh Karthik walked in to bat and went berserk right from the word go scoring an unbeaten 30 off eight balls hitting one boundary and four sixes to guide RCB to a 192/3 in 20 overs. Faf Du Plessis remained unbeaten on 73 off 50 balls.