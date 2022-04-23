IPL 2022 RCB vs SRH: Brabourne Stadium pitch and weather report for RCB vs SRH

Brabourne Stadium will host RCB vs SRH match tonight

Two teams who have been doing seemingly well in recent weeks will go head to head on Super Saturday as Royal Challengers Bangalore face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 36 of IPL 2022.

We're already halfway past the current IPL season, and both RCB and SRH are looking like top contenders to finish in the top four and qualify for the playoffs. In that sense, this match becomes very important for both sides as they would both like a win and keep their winning momentum going.

READ | Dipika Pallikal and her twins wish 'dadda' Dinesh Karthik ahead of RCB's game against DC

After going down against Chennai Super Kings, RCB have won two games on the trot and are currently in third place on the league standings. Elsewhere, SRH lost their first couple of matches in the season, but have since embarked upon a 4-match winning streak.

RCB are looking like a well-settled unit under Faf du Plessis, while Kane Williamson's SRH have also found their rhythm and both teams will like to move forward with a win on Saturday.

RCB vs SRH - Weather report

The temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover around 32-34°C on Saturday, with humidity at around 57%, and the wind speed will be near about 11km/h. Moreover, the chances of rain are next to nothing.

READ| RCB vs SRH Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022

RCB vs SRH - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai generally assists both bowlers and batsmen, with the dew factor coming to play deep in the match. Brabourne has shorter boundaries so the batsmen could fancy their chances, with a quick outfield as well. The average first innings total is 184 runs, while the team batting second has a good record of approximately 60 per cent winning record.